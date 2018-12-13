Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Good morning, to all of you this fine day. I know that a lot of kids were disappointed that we didn’t get the snow that they were calling for, but I for one was very happy. It seems that there are always two sides to every situation and I just kept thinking of those that had to drive in it.

Last week, we said good-bye to a sweet lady of our church as she went home to be with the Lord. Gracie will be greatly missed. She had a special place in the hearts of so many of her family and friends. Here at our church, she was a mighty prayer warrior and a singer that touched the hearts of all who heard her sing. Now she is singing with the angels.

We send special appreciation to all those who helped with the cooking and cleaning for the families dinner. I know they really appreciated it.

Our play practice is in full swing, the program will be the 22 and we hope you are planning on coming. I know that there are other churches having programs too.

We are getting a little of our Christmas shopping done, how about you?. It seems like the time gets here so fast. The trees need put up and the decorating and baking needs to get done. Oh, by the way, the kids need things. Yes, that is how we feel right now. But, remember that really this season is about Christ. So slow down a little take a deep breath, if it all doesn’t get done that’s okay. The important things are to tell your kids that the real meaning of Christmas is Jesus’ birth. Take them to church. Show them that God loves them. Spend time with your family. God’s gift to us showed us His love and we in turn can spread that love to others by sharing God’s love.

Until next time, Merry Christmas.