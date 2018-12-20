Early Sign-Up for 2019 Glade Top Trail Run

Registration is now open for the April 6, 2019 trail run. Early bird rates are in effect until Dec. 31 at midnight, then sign up rates increase. Entry forms are available at State Farm Insurance, Cooper Lumber, MOCH, KKOZ, and Jeans Healthway. For info, visit www.gladetoptrailrun.com, Facebook at Glade Top Trail Run, or contact Liz Kyger lkyger@avabears.net or (417) 683-0785.
