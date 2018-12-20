Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava, Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 12/13/2018

Receipts: 914 Last Week: 2070 Year Ago: 1090

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady to firm. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 3.00 higher; slaughter bulls not well tested. Demand and supply moderate. Near 13 percent of receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 32 percent steers, 49 percent heifers, 19 percent bulls, with 32 percent over 600 lbs.

***Note*** Douglas County Livestock Auction will be closed December 20th and 27th for Christmas and New Year holidays. The first sale of the new year will be January 3, 2019.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618; 24-Hour Market Report 573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS141.txt