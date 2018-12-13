Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – Fri. Dec 7, 2018 MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News. Ava-Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 12/06/2018

Receipts:  2070    Last Week:  3420    Year Ago:  1708

Compared to last week, feeder steers 3.00 to 8.00 lower. Feeder 

heifers 2.00 to 10.00 lower. Demand moderate, unweaned and fleshy 

calves are still receiving discounts. Supply heavy, the feeder

offering consisted of 47 percent steers and bulls, 39 percent heifers 

and 46 percent feeders over 600 lbs. Cows and bulls consisted of 14 

percent of the total offering. Slaughter cows steady to 3.00 lower.

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

    5      249       249 172.00         172.00

    3      295 295 182.50 182.50

    2      332 332 178.00 178.00

    8      327 327 195.00 195.00 Thin Fleshed

    5    378-388 384 162.50-164.00     163.41

    3      398 398 190.00 190.00  Thin Fleshed

  24    407-448 430    164.00-176.00     167.46

   28    450-462 457    157.50-167.50     162.32

   28    502-525 512    150.00-162.50     156.05

    7      516  516       150.00         150.00   Calves

    2      522 522       145.00         145.00   Fleshy

   10    551-596 578    145.00-151.00     148.71

    6      572 572       140.00         140.00   Calves

   24    604-648 634    138.00-145.00     141.73

   30    612-633 619    130.00-134.00    132.68   Calves

   63    650-696 681    135.00-139.00    137.69

    6 650-669 663    130.00         130.00   Calves

   60 705-741 712 134.00-138.25 137.09

    6      777 777 133.00 133.00

    6    800-839 826 130.00-135.00 133.39

  Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head   Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 360360160.00160.00

8 400-442423150.00-155.00152.56

   17 455-494 489 154.00-155.00 154.88

   32 512-548 530 140.00-147.50 144.82

   25 552-592 576 135.00-143.00 139.65

   20 609-641 623 132.50-136.00 134.81

   15 650-663 654 130.00-132.50 131.34

    5 808 808 134.00 134.00

          Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    4      501       501       132.50         132.50

    4      581       581       120.00         120.00

                      Feeder Steers Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    5    533-540     536 135.00 135.00

   19      619       619       139.00     139.00

    9      712 712       130.00         130.00

                      Feeder Steers Large 2

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt Price Range   Avg Price

    5      889       889 115.00   115.00

    3      945       945 102.50 102.50

                      Feeder Steers Large 3

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    4      828       828       65.00          65.00

                      Feeder Steers Medium 1

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    5    457-470    462  140.00 140.00

    Feeder Steers Medium 3

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range Avg Price

    8    686 686 47.50 47.50

                  Feeder Holstein Steers Large 3

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    2      470       470        62.50          62.50

   10      943       943        70.00          70.00

  Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt   Price Range   Avg Price

    4      340       340       142.50        142.50

   24    359-390     372    137.50-142.50    138.81

   10      356       356       150.00         150.00   Thin Fleshed

   27    408-439     428 135.00-146.00 141.43

    8    452-458     454   140.00-142.50 140.63

   25   505-544 525  130.00-135.00 132.79

    5     541       541 120.00      120.00   Calves

   29    552-588 568  128.00-133.00 131.31

    2      570 570  120.00       120.00   Calves

   10    556-588     575  120.00-122.00 121.23   Fleshy

   30    617-649     636    124.00-129.00     127.39

    6      643       643       122.00         122.00   Calves

   44    650-697     684    123.50-127.00    124.56

   50    700-725     715    29.40-130.00   129.77

    2      960       960       107.00    107.00

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    5    305-338     325    133.00-137.50    135.25

   32    406-442     420    130.00-136.00    134.51

   40    455-499     480    124.00-135.00    130.83

   26    518-541     528    120.00-127.50   124.80

   36    558-595     577    118.00-126.50    122.75

   35    600-645     616    120.00-122.00    120.67

    9    652-699     687    117.50-120.00    118.63

    7    700-727     712       120.00         120.00

    5    762-785     776    120.00-122.00    120.79

  Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt Price Range   Avg Price

    4      426       426       115.00       115.00

    3      827      827       110.00         110.00

                      Feeder Heifers Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

   10      487       487       128.00         128.00

    4      536       536       127.50         127.50

                     Feeder Heifers Medium 3

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    3      398       398       113.00         113.00

                Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    3      378       378       165.00         165.00

    2      432       432       150.00         150.00

    5      484       484       120.00         120.00

   21    514-545     524    120.00-135.00     127.54

    4      576       576       122.50         122.50

   11    605-634     626    117.50-120.00     118.16

    5    650-663     658    112.50-115.00     114.01

    8    702-711     706    106.00-110.00     108.01

   10      784       784       105.00         105.00

    4    812-818     815  92.50-100.00      96.24

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean  Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 79-80    ———–  ———–    ———–

Boning 80-85    38.00-43.50   Ind 47.00      30.00-37.50

Lean    85-90    35.00-40.00  43.50-44.00     29.00-34.50

                                               Thin  20.00-28.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1200-2025 lbs 60.00-65.00, Low dressing 53.00-58.00.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 Few 2 to 7 ys 2nd to 3rd stage 975-1365 lbs 800.00-1000.00. Medium and Large 2 2 yrs to short and solid 1st to 3rd stage 780-1400 lbs 575.00-725.00 per head.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 Few 4 to 6 yrs 1200-1400 lbs with 200-350 lbs calves 1200.00-1500.00. Medium and Large 2 Few 5 yrs to short and solid 1300-1390 lbs with 150-250 lb calves 950.00-1050.00 per pair.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618; 24-Hour Market Report 573-522-9244, 

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS141.txt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR