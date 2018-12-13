Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – Fri. Dec 7, 2018 MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News. Ava-Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 12/06/2018

Receipts: 2070 Last Week: 3420 Year Ago: 1708

Compared to last week, feeder steers 3.00 to 8.00 lower. Feeder

heifers 2.00 to 10.00 lower. Demand moderate, unweaned and fleshy

calves are still receiving discounts. Supply heavy, the feeder

offering consisted of 47 percent steers and bulls, 39 percent heifers

and 46 percent feeders over 600 lbs. Cows and bulls consisted of 14

percent of the total offering. Slaughter cows steady to 3.00 lower.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 249 249 172.00 172.00

3 295 295 182.50 182.50

2 332 332 178.00 178.00

8 327 327 195.00 195.00 Thin Fleshed

5 378-388 384 162.50-164.00 163.41

3 398 398 190.00 190.00 Thin Fleshed

24 407-448 430 164.00-176.00 167.46

28 450-462 457 157.50-167.50 162.32

28 502-525 512 150.00-162.50 156.05

7 516 516 150.00 150.00 Calves

2 522 522 145.00 145.00 Fleshy

10 551-596 578 145.00-151.00 148.71

6 572 572 140.00 140.00 Calves

24 604-648 634 138.00-145.00 141.73

30 612-633 619 130.00-134.00 132.68 Calves

63 650-696 681 135.00-139.00 137.69

6 650-669 663 130.00 130.00 Calves

60 705-741 712 134.00-138.25 137.09

6 777 777 133.00 133.00

6 800-839 826 130.00-135.00 133.39

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 360360160.00160.00

8 400-442423150.00-155.00152.56

17 455-494 489 154.00-155.00 154.88

32 512-548 530 140.00-147.50 144.82

25 552-592 576 135.00-143.00 139.65

20 609-641 623 132.50-136.00 134.81

15 650-663 654 130.00-132.50 131.34

5 808 808 134.00 134.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 501 501 132.50 132.50

4 581 581 120.00 120.00

Feeder Steers Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 533-540 536 135.00 135.00

19 619 619 139.00 139.00

9 712 712 130.00 130.00

Feeder Steers Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 889 889 115.00 115.00

3 945 945 102.50 102.50

Feeder Steers Large 3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 828 828 65.00 65.00

Feeder Steers Medium 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 457-470 462 140.00 140.00

Feeder Steers Medium 3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

8 686 686 47.50 47.50

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

2 470 470 62.50 62.50

10 943 943 70.00 70.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 340 340 142.50 142.50

24 359-390 372 137.50-142.50 138.81

10 356 356 150.00 150.00 Thin Fleshed

27 408-439 428 135.00-146.00 141.43

8 452-458 454 140.00-142.50 140.63

25 505-544 525 130.00-135.00 132.79

5 541 541 120.00 120.00 Calves

29 552-588 568 128.00-133.00 131.31

2 570 570 120.00 120.00 Calves

10 556-588 575 120.00-122.00 121.23 Fleshy

30 617-649 636 124.00-129.00 127.39

6 643 643 122.00 122.00 Calves

44 650-697 684 123.50-127.00 124.56

50 700-725 715 29.40-130.00 129.77

2 960 960 107.00 107.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 305-338 325 133.00-137.50 135.25

32 406-442 420 130.00-136.00 134.51

40 455-499 480 124.00-135.00 130.83

26 518-541 528 120.00-127.50 124.80

36 558-595 577 118.00-126.50 122.75

35 600-645 616 120.00-122.00 120.67

9 652-699 687 117.50-120.00 118.63

7 700-727 712 120.00 120.00

5 762-785 776 120.00-122.00 120.79

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 426 426 115.00 115.00

3 827 827 110.00 110.00

Feeder Heifers Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

10 487 487 128.00 128.00

4 536 536 127.50 127.50

Feeder Heifers Medium 3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 398 398 113.00 113.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 378 378 165.00 165.00

2 432 432 150.00 150.00

5 484 484 120.00 120.00

21 514-545 524 120.00-135.00 127.54

4 576 576 122.50 122.50

11 605-634 626 117.50-120.00 118.16

5 650-663 658 112.50-115.00 114.01

8 702-711 706 106.00-110.00 108.01

10 784 784 105.00 105.00

4 812-818 815 92.50-100.00 96.24

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 79-80 ———– ———– ———–

Boning 80-85 38.00-43.50 Ind 47.00 30.00-37.50

Lean 85-90 35.00-40.00 43.50-44.00 29.00-34.50

Thin 20.00-28.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1200-2025 lbs 60.00-65.00, Low dressing 53.00-58.00.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 Few 2 to 7 ys 2nd to 3rd stage 975-1365 lbs 800.00-1000.00. Medium and Large 2 2 yrs to short and solid 1st to 3rd stage 780-1400 lbs 575.00-725.00 per head.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 Few 4 to 6 yrs 1200-1400 lbs with 200-350 lbs calves 1200.00-1500.00. Medium and Large 2 Few 5 yrs to short and solid 1300-1390 lbs with 150-250 lb calves 950.00-1050.00 per pair.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618; 24-Hour Market Report 573-522-9244,

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS141.txt