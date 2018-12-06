Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – Fri. Nov 30, 2018. MO Dept of Ag-USDA Market News, Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction.

Feeder Cattle Auction for 11/29/18

Notice: Effective Monday, December 3, 2018, this report will only be published as a weighted average. Feeder cattle will be published in a weighted average format, slaughter cattle in table format and replacement cattle in paragraph format.

Please view the report at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/jc_ls772.txt. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Market Reporting Supervisor at 816-676-7000

Receipts: 3420 Last Week: 950 Year Ago: 2630

Compared to two weeks ago, steers and heifers unevenly steady. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Demand moderate for unweaned calves, good for long time weaned calves and yearlings, supply heavy. The local weather ideal for moving cattle to market and the recent cold temperatures has producers thinking about their feed supply and the approaching winter. Near 07 percent of receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 54 percent steers, 39 percent heifers, 07 percent bulls, with 39 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers:

Medium and Large 1

350-400 lbs 167.00-177.00; 400-500 lbs 158.00-179.00, fleshy 150.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 154.00-167.00, fleshy 140.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-153.50, calves 131.00-143.00; 700-800 lbs 139.00-146.00; load lot 862 lbs 151.50.

Medium and Large 1-2

370-395 lbs few 155.00; 400-500 lbs 159.00-183.00, fleshly 145.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 142.00-162.25, fleshy 135.00-152.50; 600-700 lbs 135.00-145.00; 700-775 lbs 136.50-142.50; 800-840 lbs 134.00-137.50

Medium and Large 2

pkg 330 lbs 150.00; pkg 407 lbs 156.00; 500-550 lbs 130.00-137.00; pkg 637 lbs calves 120.00; pkg 802 lbs 131.00.

Large 1

500-560 lbs 140.00-142.50.

Medium 1-2

pkg 375 lbs 150.00; 600-655 lbs 135.00-137.50.

Medium 2

pkg 342 lbs thin 155.00; 700-750 lbs 122.00-122.50.

Medium 2-3

425-500 lbs 130.00-135.00.

Medium 3

lot 703 lbs 56.50.

Small 4

525-530 lbs Jerseys 52.50-57.00.

Feeder Holstein Steers:

Large 3 pkg 445 lbs 70.00; 500-560 lbs 69.00-70.00; lot 732 lbs 64.00.

Feeder Heifers:

Medium and Large 1

300-400 lbs 140.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-154.00, fleshy 130.00-144.00; 500-600 lbs 133.50-147.00, fleshy 126.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-137.50, pkg 613 lbs calves 124.00; 780-795 lbs 127.50-130.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

pkg 295 lbs 138.00; 300-400 lbs 135.00-145.00, pkg thin 150.00 400-500 lbs 136.00-153.50, fleshy 125.00-141.00; 500-600 lbs 127.50-140.00, fleshy 120.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-136.00, calves 120.00-130.00; pkg 722 lbs calves 112.50, pkg 758 lbs 127.50; pkg 895 lbs 127.00.

Medium and Large 2

335-375 lbs 130.00; pkg 430 lbs 135.00; 500-550 lbs 120.00-125.00; pkg 607 lbs calves 117.50.

Medium and Large 2-3 pkg 120.00.

Large 1 pkg 511 lbs 134.00; pkg 669 lbs 128.00.

Medium 1-2 lot 513 lbs 128.00;

Medium 2 pkg 544 lbs yearlings 115.00.

Medium 2-3 pkg 415 lbs 120.00.

Medium 3 pkg 501 lbs 115.00.

Feeder Bulls:

Medium and Large 1

350-400 lbs 160.00-169.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-165.00; 500-560 lbs 129.00-137.00; 600-635 lbs calves 122.50-125.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

375-400 lbs 150.00-156.00; 400-500 lbs 142.50-153.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-136.00.

Medium and Large 2 pkg 385 lbs 145.00; pkg 593 lbs 110.00. Large 1 pkg 629 lbs calves 120.00.

Medium 1-2 pkg 392 lbs 137.00.

Medium 2 pkg 432 lbs 125.00; pkg 555 115.00.

Slaughter Cows:

Percent LeanAvg. DressingHigh DressingLow Dressing

Breaking 70-80 44.00-45.00

Boning 80-85 44.00-44.00 ind 51.00

Lean 85-90 36.00-43.00 30.00-35.00

shelly kind 20.00-30.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1500-1865 lbs, 62.50-68.00; High Dressing 71.00-75.00.

Feeder Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 975-1175 lbs, 95.00-96.00.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 couple 982 lbs, two years, third stage 1125.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Large 1 couple 1300 lbs, short and solid mouth, with 290 lb calves 1125.00.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618; 24-Hour Market Report 573-522-9244,

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS141.txt