Douglas County Court Findings for Dec. 12-13

From the Prosecutor’s Office

During Judge Bock’s Associate Court Day docket on Thursday, Dec. 13, there was a total of 98 cases on the docket. There were 70 misdemeanor cases, six infractions and 22 felony cases. There were eight misdemeanor guilty pleas and there were eleven failure to appear warrants issued. Five cases waived preliminary hearing and are now in circuit court.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, Judge Cynthia MacPherson sentenced Jonathan Snelson, 18, Ava, to 120 days in the Department of Corrections after Snelson admitted to violating his probation. Snelson was ordered to complete institutional treatment while in prison. The original offense occurred in September 2017 and was investigated by the Ava Police Department. There was a total of six cases on Judge MacPherson’s docket. Two cases were probation review hearings.