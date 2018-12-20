Donation to Food Pantry Honors Don Haught

The Heart of the Hills Thrift Store and Food Pantry recently received an anonymous donation which was given in recognition of volunteer, Don Haught, shown above. The donation was given to honor his hard work and dedication to the facility. Don’s job responsibilities include sorting, pricing and displaying the numerous items in the store. According to Jana Hesterlee, director of the food pantry, it is a hard and tedious job, and Don takes great pride in his work. Don’s commitment and dedication is the backbone of the thrift store, and it is greatly appreciated by the Food Harvest board. But, if you ask Don, he will quickly say that it is a team effort that keeps the store stocked and running smoothly.