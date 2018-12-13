Dana Garrison Frye, age 86, of Centertown, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018.

She and her twin, Joan, were born in Ava, Missouri October 23, 1932, the daughters of Norman Garrison and Frieda (Pettit) Garrison.

She united in marriage with John Vernon Frye on August 24, 1949 in Arkansas. They began a family while in Ava, Missouri.

Graveside services for Dana were Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating was Pastor Jeremy Barnard. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.