Council on Aging Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts, Secretary

We invite you to come down to the Senior Center for a meal. You do not have to be elderly to eat here. Everyone is eligible to enjoy the great food. You can see the menu in another place in this paper. We serve from 11:00 to noon.

Anita Madche from Massage and Body Works will be with us on Thursday, December 13 at 10:30 to talk about the health benefits of a massage. You are invited to come and hear her and ask questions and stay around and eat at 11:00.

We appreciated Ava Family Funeral Home for sponsoring the Thanksgiving meal last month.

The Douglas County Health Department will be present Monday, Dec. 17 from 9:30 to 10:30 for Blood Pressure Screenings. Pinochle begins at noon and Monday Night Music begins at 6:00 p.m.

The Pitch Tournament is Tuesday, Dec. 18 at noon. It costs 50 cents to play.

There are card games and dominoes on Thursday, Dec. 20 beginning at noon. Grace Foot Clinic is also here but that is by appointment only. You may call ahead for an appointment for next year.

Bingo is played on Friday, Dec. 21. That is also the day Clinkingbeard Funeral Home will sponsor the Christmas Dinner of ham and sweet taters.

The Board has reorganized, and extends appreciation to Mabel and Ruth for their time on the Board.

Until next week, have a good’un.