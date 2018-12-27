Council on Aging Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

We hope all your Christmas get-togethers were good.

Need a New Year’s resolution?

Meet new people: When we get stuck in a rut, we usually end up staying at home most of the time, missing out on a lot of interesting opportunities for networking and having fun. Meeting new people can be beneficial to your mental well-being.

You can come and have coffee with the Mayor on Thursday, Jan. 3, 10:00 a.m. The Board will meet at noon that day.

Bingo will be on Friday, Jan. 4, at noon, which is also National Spaghetti Day (should anyone be curious as to when it was).

Speaking of the Super Bowl, Maxine says her idea of a Super Bowl is a toilet that cleans itself.

Aren’t you glad for the low gas prices? I’m so middle-aged I remember when Van Hall had gas for 19 cents on one side of the bridge, and Tom Swimley had it for 18 cents on the other side. We may never see those prices again.

We need to be more thankful every day for the things that are coming our way. Just sit down and start making a list of the things you are thankful for. It would fill more than one Big Indian Chief tablet.

Are you thinking that it may be time for home delivered meals? Give us a call at 683-5712 and we will see if you qualify.

Pitch tournament every Tuesday at noon. Pinochle each Thursday at noon. Monday Night Music begins at 6 p.m.

There is always something going on at the Center, so come on down and see what it is.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.