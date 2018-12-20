Council on Aging Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

The Center will be closed Monday, Dec. 24 thru Wednesday, Dec. 26.

We will reopen Thursday, Dec. 27 for playing cards and dominoes. A lunch of country fried steak and mashed potatoes with gravy will be served from 11 to noon. Seniors over age 60 may eat for a donation of $3.50.

Bingo begins at noon on Friday, Dec. 28.

Clinkingbeard Funeral Home has our greatest appreciation for the ham and sweet potato dinner served last week.

It will soon be tax preparation time. Please call to make appointments to have your taxes prepared; you may call 683-5712 beginning January 19, 2019. Please bring with you your photo ID and Social Security card, last year’s taxes, all W2’s, all 1099’s, and all sources of income including interest and any winnings such as gambling, lottery, home mortgage interest, tips, and expenses you can claim, like insurance premiums, state and local taxes, etc. Please come fifteen minutes early to fill out the intake sheet.

On Mondays, beginning on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, a Stress Busting Program will be given at the Center. Each Monday, we are hosting a nine week session from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., and the program is designed for family, neighbors and friend caregivers of persons dealing with Alzheimers or other related dementias.

Driver’s license tests are given on Thursdays each week in the basement, weather permitting.

Our policy for bad weather days is, if the school is closed, the Senior Center is also closed.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.