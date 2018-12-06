CMU’s Taylor Dial Recipient of Endowed Scholarship

FAYETTE, MO (11/30/2018)– Central Methodist University has a long history of generous donors endowing scholarships to ensure students have quality resources as they work to complete their college education.

Taylor Dial, a pre-major from Ava, Mo., was named the recipient of the Anderson-Garst Hall of Sponsors Scholarship for the 2018-19 academic year.

All scholarships are awarded by a stewardship coordinator based on a student’s high academic performance, and following the donor’s wishes.

One of CMU’s highest honors is to be selected as a recipient of an endowed or Hall of Sponsors scholarship. These scholarships are assigned to CMU’s best and brightest students based on high academic standards, and contribution to their school and community.

In addition to the Sponsors Scholarship, Taylor is also the recipient of an academic scholarship, an athletic scholarship for softball, and Eagle scholarship.

