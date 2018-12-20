Clara L. Latimer Lafferty, 85 of Ava, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. She was born on May 27, 1933 to Cecil W. and Velma Davis in Longwood, Missouri.

Clara married her first love, Lloyd Latimer on June 9, 1956 in Springfield, Missouri and after his passing she later married Joe Lafferty on June 17, 1993. She enjoyed square-dancing, singing and sewing as well as attending church with her church family. She worked for Lily Tulip and then General Electric. She was a Christian and a member of the Breedon Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Latimer; her parents; brother, J.W. Davis; niece, DeAnn Pratt; and stepsons, Larry Lafferty, Randy Sisco, and Keith Lafferty.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Lafferty of the home; sister, Neldean Munsey; niece, Sandra Whittaker and nephew Danny Hawkins and their families; Stepchildren, Jim Lafferty (Janice), June Durden (John), Jeanette Lafferty, Judy Willis (Mike), Jean Crawshaw (Rick), Debbie Bilyeu (Rick), Sue Sisco, David Lafferty (Stephenie), Regina Lafferty and Kerry Dee Lafferty (Lisa); as well as a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and friends.

Visitation was held on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Springfield, Mo. with a funeral service following at 2:00 p.m., officiated by James Aaron Lafferty. Burial was in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com