Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

(Last Week) Good morning from Church of the Living God. Bro. Gary Moore brought the morning message of “The Word” from Isaiah 55:11 & John 1:1-4. Attendance was 44 this morning.

Business meeting was held after the morning service & Bro. Gary Moore was appointed as the new Pastor.

In the Sunday evening service Sis. Linda Roberts sang a special. Bro. Don Lunn brought the evening message of “Be Prepared”, using Scriptures from Matthew 25:1-13, Romans 13:11-14, Hebrews 11:7, & 1 Peter 3:15.

(This Week) Attendance this morning was 33. Anniversaries were Ron & Beverly Smith, & Birthday was Jeff Hubbard. Special music was an instrumental by Jeff Hubbard, “In The Garden.”

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “Miracles” using Scriptures from Proverbs 29:18 & Luke 1:5-25.

Special prayer goes out this week to Susan Cook, Gracie Fleetwood, Rosie Harris, Ruby Graham, The Madewell Family, as well as others.

Today was our 2nd Sunday Dinner (Christmas). It was well attended with lots of delicious food.

Sunday evening, Sis. Linda Roberts sang “I’ve Never Been This Homesick Before”, & Bro. Michael Marah brought the evening message of “The Whole Armour of God”, using Scriptures from Ephesians 6:10-17.

Saturday at 2:00 will be our Ladies Christmas Tea Party, at the church.

Service times are Sunday School 10:00, Morning Worship 11:00, Sunday Evening Worship at 6:00.

Pastor Gary & Bevy Moore 417-543-3785 or 417-683-8106, Associate Pastor Don & Misty Lunn 417-250-0477 or 417-683-1413.

Check out our NEW Facebook public page: Church of the Living God

God bless you & yours this coming week.

Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”