Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Saturday afternoon the Ladies had a Christmas Tea Party at church. Sis. Jody Blackburn was the guest speaker & spoke about the “Potter & the Clay.” She used scriptures from Isaiah 29:16, 64:8; Jeremiah 18:2-6, 29:11; & Romans 9:20-21. She read “The Teacup Story.”

We had singing, prayer, games, gift exchange, hot teas & treats with lots of fun & fellowship. We are looking forward to next month’s meeting.

My special friend, Kathy Ferguson, came up from Arkansas & we had a great visit & supper after the ladies meeting. We also went over to my momma’s for a while.

Sunday morning attendance was 23. Special birthday this week is Brandt Snelson. Special music was by Linda Roberts, “My God is Real”, & Jeff & Lora Hubbard, “Christmas.”

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “The Birth of Jesus Foretold”, using Scriptures from Luke 1:13, 26-35.

Sunday evening special music was by my momma, Margaret Rosseau, “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem”, & myself, “I Came on Business For the King.”

Pastor Gary brought the evening message of “Humanism”, using Scriptures from Colosians 2:2-5, 8-10.

Special prayer goes out this week for Jeff & Lora Hubbard, the Ken Willis Family, Candy Lane, Sherwood Aid, Addie Taylor, Beth Carpenter, Clifford Madewell, Misty Lunn, Rhett, Mary, Gracie Fleetwood, Herval & Jean Porter.

Church Services Sunday morning 10:00 & Sunday Evening 6:00.

Pastor Gary & Bevy Moore, Associate Pastor Don & Misty Lunn. Check out our public page on Facebook.

Jesus isn’t just the reason for the season. He’s the reason for every day of our life.