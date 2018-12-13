Christmas Stories and Santa Claus at Echo Bluff State Park Dec. 20 – 23

JEFFERSON CITY – Come to Echo Bluff State Park to hear a Christmas story, make a craft and visit with Santa Claus at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 through 23. A different book will be read each night. Visit with Santa by the fireplace at Betty Lea Lodge and tell him what you would like for Christmas.

Dec. 20 – Enjoy the book “Snow Tree” and find out how the animals of the forest celebrate the season. Create a nature ornament to hang on your tree.

Dec. 21 – Learn how Santa navigates around Missouri on a foggy night in “Santa is Coming to Missouri.” Create a reindeer decoration.

Dec. 22 – Hear the classic “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Decorate a stocking to hang over your fireplace.

Dec. 23 – Wear your pajamas and listen to “The Polar Express.” Make a bell necklace.

These events are free and open to public.

Echo Bluff State Park is located on Highway 19, approximately 25 miles south of Salem and 14 miles north of Eminence. For more information about the event, call Echo Bluff State Park at 573-751-1224.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.