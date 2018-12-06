Christmas Spirit of Helping Others

This year, Girl Scout Troop 71697 budgeted a portion of their hard-earned funds to give back to the community. Making the most of their monies the members decided to support two charitable venues, by buying Christmas gifts for a child on the Angel Tree, and donating toiletries to Heart of the Hills Food Harvest. Girl Scouts shown above completing their shopping tasks are, from left to right, Leyna Vaccaro, Alexis Philpott and Larkin Gamboa.