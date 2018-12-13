Christmas Royalty 

Two elementary students were chosen to reign over local Christmas festivities this year, and they are Eli Smith, Master Merry Christmas, left, and Ellee Cook, Lil Miss Merry Christmas, right. The two candidates were crowned by Camryn Lee, above center, who is the reigning 2018 Miss Merry Christmas. Master and Lil Miss Merry Christmas candidates were selected this year based upon their skills in coloring the Christmas tree artwork they each display above. Eli and Ellee were crowned last Friday evening during the Christmas Frolic which was held at the American Legion.