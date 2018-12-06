Christmas Parade Line-Up Instructions 

The 2018 Christmas Parade is this Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and for those participating in the event there are several rules and regulations participants are asked to follow.

All parade floats and non-floats are to enter for line up using the Industrial Road entrance, on the west side, off North Highway 5.

Organizers ask that all floats and parade entry types are assembled, set up and ready to go by 12 noon, as judges will be walking the parade line between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m. to assess and mark winning entries.

For those riders being dropped off for floats, a designated area is marked where participants should be dropped off. For safety reasons, vehicles will not be allowed to drive through the parade set-up line to drop off riders. If caught entering the route via another roadway, individuals will be disqualified from participating in the parade.

All individuals driving motorized vehicles in the parade must have a valid driver’s license.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child,” and for those who have entered the parade contest, as much as $400 will be awarded to the best float deemed the grand prize winner.

Prior to the parade, the Christmas Frolic will be held Friday evening, Dec. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. The evening offers free activities for kids, crafts, and an opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Ava High School Jazz Band and Chamber Choir will also perform.

Both events are sponsored by the Ava Chamber of Commerce.