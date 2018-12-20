During the Chamber luncheon held last week, Mark Alexander, above, Director of pre-hospital services with Cox in Springfield, and Keith Moore, right, were the guest speakers. The luncheon was held at the Ava Ambulance / EMS building on Prince Street, and tours of the facility were offered to those attending.
