Carol Joyce Greene, 71 years, 10 months, 2 days old, of Seymour, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on December 3, 2018 at Cox’s South Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Carol was born January 29, 1947 in Springfield, MO to Charlie Edward and Joyce Doreene (Pritchard) Hensley.

Carol was retired from working for years at Rawlings Sporting Co. in Ava.

On July 22, 1966 Carol and Edwin Lee Greene were united in marriage and were blessed with five children.

Carol was a Christian and a member of the Seymour Nazarene Church. Her pride and joy was her family!

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Edwin on April 10, 2018.

Carol is survived by her five daughters and their spouses, Lisa & Kenneth Getman, Teresa Thorne, Misty Taylor, Amanda & Colton, and Tracey & Daniel, son-in-law, Brandon Brumfield, eight grandchildren, Darrell, Eric, Charles, Kia, Mia, Skyler, Regal, and Jayden, one great grandson, Rowdie, one sister, Rosemary Swearengin, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Carol will be Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Graveside will be Monday, Dec 10th, at 1:00 p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood St., Springfield, MO. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Terrill. Memorials may be made to the family as Love offerings. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.