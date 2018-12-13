Caring for Seniors

Douglas County Community Foundation members Betty Rideonour, Hon. Elizabeth Bock, Bill Henry, Dick Salgado, Senior Age’s Cindy Bailey, Nancy Hawke, Janice Lorrain, and Jennifer Horn stand together with a check for $2,500 last week, in Ava. The money was donated by the Community Foundation to help purchase food for senior centers.
