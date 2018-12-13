Candidate Filing for Spring Election Opened Dec. 11

Candidate filing for the General Municipal Election to be held on April 2, opened on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

In the Ava R-I School District, three candidates have filed for the two positions open on the Board of Education, with each seat a three-year term. Candidates filed as of Dec. 12 are Tanner Clark, of Seymour, Mo.; Daniel Johnson, of Squires; and Anna Gamboa, of Ava.

Candidates file in the school district administration office located at 303 Martin Avenue, in Ava, during regular business hours between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. However, the office will be closed for Christmas, from Dec. 24, 2018 – Jan. 1, 2019.

The City of Ava has three positions open, with two seats available on the Board of the Aldermen with one from each ward, and the office of mayor is also up for election. Candidates filing with the city as of Wednesday morning are Noel Dye who has filed for re-election to the west ward, and Burrely Loftin, who currently serves as an east ward alderman, filed as a candidate for mayor.

In Plainview R-VIII, voters will elect two members to the school board, with each candidate filling a three year term. To date, no one has filed for a board position, and at Skyline R-II School District no one has filed for a position on the board.

And, according to the County Clerk’s office, no one has filed for one of the two positions open on the Health Department Board of Directors, or for a position on the Ambulance Board, which also has two open positions.

The official filing period runs from Dec. 11, 2018 through January 15, 2019.

And, for those who have not registered to vote, registration is open through March 6, 2019.