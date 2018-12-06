Call for Bids – City of Ava

Advertisement for Bids

City of Ava: Maintenance Building

Separate sealed bids from qualified contractors for New Maintenance Building on an existing concrete slab. Bids will be received at the Ava City Hall, 404 S Jefferson Street, Ava, MO 65608, until 3:00 P.M. CDT on Thursday, January 17, 2019, and then publicly opened and read aloud at said location.

The Information for Bidders, Bid Proposal, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at Engineers Reprographics www.erdigital.com.

Plans will be available on December 3, 2018. A Pre-Bid meeting will be held at Ava City Hall at 9:00 A.M. Thursday, January 3, 2019.

