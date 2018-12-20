Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

13-2t

***

Happy Home Church Singing – Saturday night, Dec. 22nd at 6 p.m. (a time change for this month). Come join us for some good ferllowship and music.

14-1t

***

You are invited to the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Christmas Program on Sunday, Dec. 23rd at 1:30 p.m. Dinner at noon and treats after program.

13-2t

***

Fourth Friday Night Singing at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Dec. 28th. Everyone is invited to join us for music, singing, food & fellowship.

14-2t