Calendar Of Events

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Regular monthly meetings of the Ava Area Ambulance District board have been rescheduled to the second Thursday each month. The Dec. meeting will be held Thursday, December 13th, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

Christmas Program at Mt. Zion Bible School, Friday, Dec. 14th. Prelude music begins at 6:30 p.m. Everyone welcome. 683-6090

The Community Kids Choir is performing Saturday, Dec. 15th at 7:00 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Ava.

Mt. Olive Church will have their Christmas program on Saturday, December 15 at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Learn about programs to help Veteran-owned small businesses, Tuesday, December 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association Bldg. 402 W Washington in Ava. Potluck starts at 5:00.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, Dec. 18th, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

You are invited to the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Christmas Program on Sunday, Dec. 23rd at 1:30 p.m. Dinner at noon and treats after program.

