Calendar Of Events

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Christmas Frolic on the Ava Square, Friday, December 7th, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Hosted by the Ava Chamber of Commerce.

2018 Ava Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 8th, at 1 p.m. The theme is “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child.”

The Cabool Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting, Caroling & Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, begins 5:30 p.m., Fri. Dec. 7th, downtown on Main St. at the Gazebo. Hot chocolate served.

Cabool Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade & City-Wide Christmas Open House, Sat. Dec. 8th. Parade at 10 a.m. with lineup at 9 a.m. & judging at 9:30 a.m. For info. call 417-962-3002.

Everyone Welcome. Please come. Rayonna Garner Sweet 16 Party, Sunday, Dec. 9th at 2 p.m. Squires Community Center Building.

Community Christmas Dinner at Sandy General Baptist Church, Sunday, December 9th, at 5 p.m.

Meet & Greet reception with the MSU Small Business Development & Technology Center staff, Monday, Dec. 10th at 2 p.m. at 122 East Washington Ave. on the Ava Square.

Douglas & Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel will meet for lunch Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 11:30 a.m. in Gainesville at the Senior & Community Ctr. on Hwy. 5. Laura Waters is the guest speaker. All area public school retirees are welcome to attend.

Christmas Program at Mt. Zion Bible School, Friday, Dec. 14th. Prelude music begins at 6:30 p.m. Everyone welcome. 683-6090

If you need someone to share a meal with, come for a FREE Christmas dinner served by Thornfield House of Prayer at the Ava Lion’s Club, Saturday, Dec 15th at 1:00 p.m. Call 683-0450 before Saturday, Dec. 8th to RSVP.

Regular monthly meetings of the Ava Area Ambulance District board have been rescheduled to the second Thursday each month. The Dec. meeting will be held Thursday, December 13th, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

Learn about programs to help Veteran-owned small businesses, Tuesday, December 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association Bldg. 402 W Washington in Ava. Potluck starts at 5:00.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, Dec. 18th, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

