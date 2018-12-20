Breedon – Sue Thomas

Pastor Cub Lafferty began service with the reading of Psalms 120. Wilma Hampton dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from Luke 2:8-20. The shepherds were visited by the angel and the heavenly host who announced the birth of Christ.

The adult class studied Romans 2-4. Questions were answered and more questions were asked for next week

Evelyn Harper asked the blessing on the offering and Darrell Hampton took up the collection while Jacelyn Terry collected the coins for Christ.

After congregational singing, Jacelyn sang “Silent Night.” Judy Willis and her daughter and grand daughters sang “Oh Come All Ye Faithful.” Judy, Kerry Lafferty and Cub played and sang “I’ve Got More to Go To Heaven For” and “I Searched for Him.”

James Lafferty preached the sermon from Luke 2:22-38 Someone has to be willing to let the world know the real reason for the season.

After a heart moving service and altar prayer, Bill Harper dismissed us in prayer.

Thank you for your prayers for Clara and please continue prayer for Cub, as Clara will surely be missed.