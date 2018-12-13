Breedon – Clara Lafferty

Services began with Pastor Cub reading Psalms 123.

Evelyn Harper dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from Luke 1:26-38. The angel came to Mary with the happy news that she would have a son. The son of the Highest.

The adult class studied from Acts 27-28 and Romans Chapter 1.

Questions were answered and new questions were asked for next week.

Bill Harper asked the blessing on the offering that was collected by David Williams and Jacelyn Terry. We had congregational singing, then specials by David Williams, and Susie Sisco playing “Silent Night” as a duo on the electric piano and piano. Susie and Wilma Hampton sang specials. Susie, David, and Judy Willis also sang a special. Judy Willis and Susie Sisco each sang solos. Pastor Cub preached the message from John 14:1-31. The invitation was extended for salvation to come as you are. The Lord invites each of us.

Friday night is our singing and we will have our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner celebrated together.