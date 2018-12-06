Branson Centennial Museum Hosts “Branson Loves Christmas” Program

This vintage photograph shows the original Branson Adoration display as viewed from the intersection of Bus Hwy 65 and Hwy 76. The creation of the display will be among the many topics discussed by Charlie Engram and Ross Summers at the Branson Centennial Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The program “Branson Loves Christmas” is free.

FORSYTH, Mo. — The Branson Centennial Museum will feature a free program on Branson’s Christmas history on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Branson residents Charlie Engram and Ross Summers will discuss the beginnings of Branson’s celebration of Christmas during their “Branson Loves Christmas” program, including details of the first “Keeping Christ in Christmas” parade, and the creation of the original Nativity Scene on Mount Branson.

Each month, the Branson Centennial Museum is presenting free programs with a variety of speakers discussing various chapters of Branson-area history, all from a wide range of interesting perspectives.

The Branson Centennial Museum is located at 120 South Commercial Street in downtown Branson, and features rotating exhibits in the Reish Family Gallery, as well as a bookstore/gift shop.

Hours are Monday – Saturday, 10:00 – 4:00, weather-permitting.

There is no admission charge. For more information, call 417-239-1912.