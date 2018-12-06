Books-n-Bits

The Douglas County Public Library

We would like to thank everyone who shopped at and purchased items at the Scholastic Book Fair last month. We enjoy getting books into the hands of children.

Among the new books at the library you will find:

FICTION

Tailspin, by Sandra Brown

The Reckoning, by John Grisham.

Dark Sacred Night, by Michael Connelly

Kingdom of the Blind, by Louise Penny

Beauchamp Hall, by Danielle Steel

Look Alive Twenty-Five, by Janet Evanovich

Vendetta, by Iris Johansen

Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen, by Sarah Bird

Elevation, by Stephen King

Freedom’s Light, by Colleen Coble

The Forbidden Door, by Dean Koontz

The Wish Child, by Catherine Chidgey

The Ancient Nine, by Ian K. Smith

Past Tense, by Lee Child

Shadow Tyrants, by Clive Cussler

Long Road to Mercy, by David Baldacci

The Dream Daughter, by Diane Chamberlain

Promised Land, by Martin Fletcher

Sunrise Highway, by Peter Blauner

Robert B. Parker’s Colorblind, by Reed Farrel Coleman

The Rain Watcher, by Tatiana De Rosnay

Under My Skin, by Lisa Unger

Forever and a Day, by Anthony Horowitz

The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, by Mitch Albom

Heads You Win, by Jeffrey Archer

When We Were Young, by Karen Kingsbury

Nine Perfect Strangers, by Liane Moriarty

Ohio, by Stephen Markley

Lies, by T.M. Logan

The Eternal World, by Christopher Farnsworth

NONFICTION

The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers, by Maxwell King

Ship of Fools, by Tucker Carlson

The Fabulous Bouvier Sisters, by Sam Kashner

The Fighters, by C.J. Chivers

The Jungle Grows Back: America and Our Imperiled World, by Robert Kagan

This is the Day, by Tim Tebow

Under Fire, by April Ryan

The Happy Cookbook, by Steve and Kathy Doocy

Every Day is Extra, by John Kerry

COMPACT DISCS

The Gift, by Shelley Shepard Gray

What You Break, by Reed Farrell Coleman

Where the Girls Go, by R.J. Noonan

Alaskan Holiday, by Debbie Macomber

Family First, by Kathy Wang

The Reckoning, by John Grisham

Not Quite Over You, by Susan Mallery

Birds of Clay, by Markus Zusak

Every Breath, by Nicholas Sparks

Last Breath, by Karin Slaughter

Some Kind of Hero, by Suzanne Brockman

The Witch’s Tree, by M.C. Beaton

The Dangerous Ladies Affair, by Marcia Muller

The Many Who Never Stopped Sleeping, by Aharon Appelfeld

The Weight of Night, by Christine Carbo

Gone to Dust, by Matt Goldman

French Pressed, by Cleo Coyle

DVDs