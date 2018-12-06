Books-n-Bits

The Douglas County Public Library
We would like to thank everyone who shopped at and purchased items at the Scholastic Book Fair last month. We enjoy getting books into the hands of children.
Among the new books at the library you will find:
FICTION
- Tailspin, by Sandra Brown
- The Reckoning, by John Grisham.
- Dark Sacred Night, by Michael Connelly
- Kingdom of the Blind, by Louise Penny
- Beauchamp Hall, by Danielle Steel
- Look Alive Twenty-Five, by Janet Evanovich
- Vendetta, by Iris Johansen
- Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen, by Sarah Bird
- Elevation, by Stephen King
- Freedom’s Light, by Colleen Coble
- The Forbidden Door, by Dean Koontz
- The Wish Child, by Catherine Chidgey
- The Ancient Nine, by Ian K. Smith
- Past Tense, by Lee Child
- Shadow Tyrants, by Clive Cussler
- Long Road to Mercy, by David Baldacci
- The Dream Daughter, by Diane Chamberlain
- Promised Land, by Martin Fletcher
- Sunrise Highway, by Peter Blauner
- Robert B. Parker’s Colorblind, by Reed Farrel Coleman
- The Rain Watcher, by Tatiana De Rosnay
- Under My Skin, by Lisa Unger
- Forever and a Day, by Anthony Horowitz
- The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, by Mitch Albom
- Heads You Win, by Jeffrey Archer
- When We Were Young, by Karen Kingsbury
- Nine Perfect Strangers, by Liane Moriarty
- Ohio, by Stephen Markley
- Lies, by T.M. Logan
- The Eternal World, by Christopher Farnsworth
NONFICTION
- The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers, by Maxwell King
- Ship of Fools, by Tucker Carlson
- The Fabulous Bouvier Sisters, by Sam Kashner
- The Fighters, by C.J. Chivers
- The Jungle Grows Back: America and Our Imperiled World, by Robert Kagan
- This is the Day, by Tim Tebow
- Under Fire, by April Ryan
- The Happy Cookbook, by Steve and Kathy Doocy
- Every Day is Extra, by John Kerry
COMPACT DISCS
- The Gift, by Shelley Shepard Gray
- What You Break, by Reed Farrell Coleman
- Where the Girls Go, by R.J. Noonan
- Alaskan Holiday, by Debbie Macomber
- Family First, by Kathy Wang
- The Reckoning, by John Grisham
- Not Quite Over You, by Susan Mallery
- Birds of Clay, by Markus Zusak
- Every Breath, by Nicholas Sparks
- Last Breath, by Karin Slaughter
- Some Kind of Hero, by Suzanne Brockman
- The Witch’s Tree, by M.C. Beaton
- The Dangerous Ladies Affair, by Marcia Muller
- The Many Who Never Stopped Sleeping, by Aharon Appelfeld
- The Weight of Night, by Christine Carbo
- Gone to Dust, by Matt Goldman
- French Pressed, by Cleo Coyle
DVDs
- Pound Puppies
- Treasure Hound
- Roy Rogers, the Ultimate Collection
- Sarah Plain and Tall
- Skylark
- Winter’s End
- Mister Scrooge to See You
- Picture of Hollis Woods