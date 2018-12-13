Blunt Commends Missouri HIRE Vets Award Recipients for Their Commitment to Veteran Employment

Medallion Program Recognizing Employers for Hiring & Retaining Veterans Created Under Blunt’s HIRE Vets Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, has announced that five Missouri employers were recognized by the Department of Labor (DOL) for their contributions to veteran employment. The program was created under Blunt’s bipartisan Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act, which established a tiered recognition program within DOL to award employers that make veterans hiring, retention, and career development a priority.

“Veterans have skills and experience that are an asset to employers, but finding the right job opportunity can be a major challenge as they transition from active duty to civilian life,” said Blunt. “This program will make it easier for veterans to identify businesses that offer benefits and opportunities to help them succeed. As a member of the Congressional Veterans Jobs Caucus, I’ll continue advocating for programs and policies that support our heroes in every step of their career.”

Recipients of the HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration Award include:

• Tilesetters’ Local 18, Earth City, Mo.;

• The Carousel Adult Day Care LLC, Kansas City, Mo.;

• C2C LLC, Chesterfield, Mo.;

• Wonder Werks LLC, St. Robert, Mo.; and

• Winning Technologies LLC, O’Fallon, Mo.

The award is given to employers that meet certain criteria, including: what percentage of new hires, or the overall workforce, is made up of veterans; what types of training and leadership development opportunities are made available; what other benefits and resources are offered, such as tuition assistance; and other factors that demonstrate a commitment to supporting veterans throughout their post-military careers.

Blunt secured resources for the program in this year’s LHHS funding bill.