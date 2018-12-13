Blunt Commends EPA’s Revised WOTUS Rule

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) commended the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ proposal to rein in federal bureaucrats’ jurisdiction over Missouri waters under the Clean Water Act (CWA). The new proposal provides a clearer and limited definition of which waterways are subject to federal regulation under the CWA and which ones are not.

“Rolling back the previous administration’s blatant EPA power grab is an important victory for our state,” said Blunt. “The previous WOTUS rule went far beyond any reasonable definition of navigable waterways and would have given the EPA jurisdiction over nearly every puddle, ditch, and pond in Missouri. This commonsense regulatory approach will protect Missouri families, farmers, and businesses from higher costs and burdensome red tape. I’ll continue working with the administration to get rid of misguided regulations that hurt our state and have little to no positive impact.”

In June 2017, Blunt praised the Trump administration’s withdrawal of the previous Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.