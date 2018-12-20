Black Oak – Donna Dodson

As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us. – Psalm 103:12

Pastor David opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 86:1-7 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Colt Little, Zoe Shull, and AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for Pete and Helen Workman, Roy Frye, Euvenia Casady, Macee Breeding, J.D. Miller, Becky, Cory, Shirley Riley, Dara Strong, Teresa Vaverka, Maddie, Candy Tiffanee Satterfield & family, Steven Johnson, Angie, Vic, Roy Simmons, Wanda Goss & family, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, country & leaders, and each other.

We enjoyed the special singing from Wanda Goss & Norma Corpeling.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Acts 4:5-12. No other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.

We moved our singing night to this week. The sweet Holy Spirit blessed us through songs, testimonies and scripture. It was good to be in the house of the Lord.

I truly love this time of year. I love seeing all the decorations put out for Jesus Birthday. I love sharing gifts with loved ones in the spirit of the greatest gift given by God, His son Jesus. I love being with those I love. My cup runneth over. God is so good and I am so thankful.

We had our Christmas program Dec. 2nd. I pray that Jesus was honored and all were blessed by it. I know I was.

Pastor David and all the congregation wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy, Blessed New Year.