Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Choose you this day whom you will serve; but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.

– Joshua 24:15

Pastor David opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 81 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class. Brother Bobby Turley did the penny march for Camp Piland and took up the tithes & offerings. We enjoyed special singing from Wanda Goss, Theta Nokes, Norma Corpeling.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s good message.

Sunday evening began with singing. Theta sang a special. We had good testimonies in both services.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 1 Peter 4:1-4. We are not to go back to sin after we are forgiven for it.

Please pray for our prayer list. We sure miss Shirley Riley, who is on vacation and Brother Roy Frye who has been under the weather.

Happy Birthday in December to Ralph Brazeal, Tafi Adams, Bailey Strong, Kim Morgan, Tucker, Bobby Turley, Mike Dodson, and Quin Breeding.

May God bless you all this week.