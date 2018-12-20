Black Jack – Carol Murdy

December 16, 2018 is here, leaving only one more weekend before Christmas. It has been a beautiful warm and wonderful day of fellowship and worship at Blackjack Church. Service opened with prayer and the reading of Psalms 48. Time was spent in prayer and many shared testimonies of God’s mercies and blessings. God created us for a purpose, and He will call us out of this world whenever our time on earth has been fulfilled. Hopefully, we will have chosen to grab a hold of salvation’s grace and followed a life pleasing to God before that day.

The youth began a study of Mary and Joseph, reflecting on their journey to Bethlehem for the census. It would be a long trip by donkey.

Pastor Vic Murdy preached a message from Ezekiel 7 concerning the third trumpet of his dream. The first two trumpets were a warning of impending judgment and a call to solemn assembly with fasting and prayer. This third trumpet announces God’s words to Israel to whom Christians are partakers by adoption. No longer is a prophet bringing forth God’s words; rather, God is speaking through the prophet directly to His people. The Lord which declares “ the end is come” with judgment “according to thy ways” upon the four corners of the earth. God will recompense or repay for all abominations, showing no pity and with an unsparing eye where evil abides.

God declares His anger with His declaration of wrath and an evil to come. Verse 7 declares “the day of trouble is near” and God repeats He will have no pity and His eye will not spare. Verse 11 declares there to be “violence and a rod of wickedness; none of them shall remain…” Verse 14 declares that the trumpet had sounded (the second trumpet) for them “to make ready but none went to battle.” Pastors have been declaring God’s warnings and call to repentance; but none have turned from their ways to stand for Him and His standards. The sword will overtake those in the field. Famine will strike those in cities; “The sword is without and pestilence and famine within.” The god of many (gold and silver) will be cast into the streets, having no power or influence to buy a way out of what is to come. Money can be a great stumbling block for many.

The dream Pastor Murdy was given is a distinct warning that the end is near, probably more so than we know. Regardless of when, we should all examine ourselves as to how we appear in the mirror of God’s word. Jesus is our example of how to live a life that is honorable and pleasing unto God our Father and Creator of all. Don’t be deceived into thinking you can wait until the last minute for the last minute for you is ? (when?)

Thank you all for your prayers. Feel welcomed to join us Sundays at l0:00 am for service. The videos of our Blackjack Church services are found on our Facebook page.

Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Jesus humbled Himself before God and creation to give His life for us. He showed us how to live life God’s way. It is not strictly church attendance and tithing that makes you a Christian. It is a lifestyle of choices that shows who has your heart and Whom you desire to please day by day. God bless you.