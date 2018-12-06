Black Jack – Carol Murdy

It was quite a windy and chilly Sunday, December 2, 2018 as we gathered to worship at Blackjack Church in Drury. Our opening scripture was John 14:1-14 which was followed by prayer requests and prayers around the altar. The adult Sunday school lesson in Matthew 5 involved discussion about adultery, divorce and vows. Adultery includes more than a physical act. Christians become espoused to Jesus at salvation, giving ourselves unto obedience of His word. Sinning against Him brings dishonor and breaks that covenant. Though we purpose to be pure and holy, sin happens. Only Jesus was perfect; we cannot be because we were born in sin. We are blessed by God’s mercy if we repent and renew the covenant. Nonetheless, the sin is adultery against God. We need to consider our words and ways we dress and adorn ourselves; we may be a stumbling block to another, setting a foundation of sinful thoughts or lusts in another.

Only adultery or the breaking of the covenant in marriage is acceptable justification of divorcement to God. Vows are to be upheld. Breaking a vow makes us a liar. Proverbs 6 includes lying as something God hates. Commitment should be made after careful consideration of the matter. A promise is a covenant and it should be fulfilled. (Hebrews 6:16). Life and death is in the tongue.

The youth sang and shared their study about Mary and Jesus before Pastor Vic Murdy brought forth God’s word from Joel 2. He shared his dream of a few weeks ago about hearing the shofar (ram’s horn) blowing and sheep entering into a white building. He awoke and returned to sleep and the dream repeated. This happened a third time. It was not until this morning that he had understanding of the dream. The shofar was blown to alert the community of an enemy or to begin battle. It was also used to call people to a solemn assembly. Verse 1 declares “…for the day of the Lord cometh, for it is nigh at hand”. God’s army is coming and will devour all in its pathway, much like a swarm of locust that leaves nothing untouched. “The earth quakes and the heavens tremble” and the moon and stars no longer shine (verse l0).

God is warning His people and is calling them (the church, His ambassadors, and His disciples) to repent. Going to church does not make one a Christian. In 2 Chronicles 7:14. God declares that “If my people which are called by My name shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” We have lost our way and God is calling us to return unto Himself. God will repent of the wrath He declares is coming our way because of our sin; but we need to repent and be righteous in His eyes first. He already made the first move: He gave His son to die on a cross for sin. Sounds like a mighty significant first move.

The first sound of the trumpet was a warning and a second a call to a solemn assembly of repentance, prayer and fasting. Some pastors are not preaching the Word, but preach about things of worldly nature. The pulpit is for the preaching of God’s word and nothing short of it. We are the ambassadors of God and are to bring God and His ways into the world. People are dying who are lost in sin; they are headed to hell. Did we pray for them, reach out to them that they might see Jesus and be saved? If we failed to, we might be the one that answers for their blood. Sadly we are conforming to the world and not being the peculiar people we are to be. Pastors! Church! Where are our prayers for the lost, the tears for those suffering in sin whose end no one should suffer? Hell was created only for Satan and his angels and not for man. Who will be the watchman on the wall? Who will stand in the gap for those lost and suffering? God will only intervene when asked. Sacrifice your life (your time) for another in prayer and see what God can do.

Please join our service Sundays beginning at l0:00am. A video of this message can be seen on Facebook. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 4l7-543-3659. Verse 17 tells us not to give our inheritance to reproach that the heathen should rule over them. We were instructed to raise our children in the way they should go, in the fear and admonition of the Lord unto obedience of God’s ways. Why? So they would learn how to walk with God on this earth with the reward of eternal life in heaven with Him. No more pain, no more tears, no more parting over there. How awesome! This is available to those who heed His call, repent and obey.