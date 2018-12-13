Bethany Baptist -Norma Stilllings

(Two Weeks) Dec. 2 – Darlene Sorensen brought out Christmas decorations that had been stored away since last year and has made the entry, auditorium, and fellowship hall look really nice.

The Jubilee Singers are working on a Christmas Cantata. It will be an audience participation with the congregation singing a lot of traditional Christmas Songs. Those with speaking parts are Jeff Corder, Norma Stillings, Darlene Sorensen, Sally Sorensen, and Tim Henderson. Stephanie Corder is playing the piano accompaniment for the singing.

With all the Christmas activity, it is hoped that each effort truly honors the Christ whose birth we celebrate. Visitors are welcome to all our events and meetings.

The ladies are planning to meet for their Bible Study, Friday afternoon at 1:00, weather permitting.

Bethany Baptist church is also planning to have a booth with an activity for children at the Friday evening Frolic on the square.

Sunday, December 9 we will have Harold and Karin Pierce and their daughter Jenny with us to present their ministry with the Armed Forces Baptist Missions. There will be lunch in the fellowship hall at noon with an afternoon service at 1:00 PM. There will be no evening service.

Sunday morning, Darlene Sorensen sang, “This is Heaven’s Child,” out of one of the cantatas that was performed in a previous year. She sings well and the message of her songs comes from her heart.

Pastor Bob Sorensen brought a message on “Satan’s attack on today” from I Kings 14:25-28 where king Rehoboam substituted brass shields in place of the golden shields that had been carried by King Solomon’s palace guards, when Solomon had made his way from his palace to the house of the LORD.

Today, Satan makes an ongoing attack on homes and churches in America to hinder, defeat, and destroy the individuals in them. Instead of holding up godly standards in all aspects of life the leaders of the homes, churches, and of America itself have “lightened up” on those God-given Biblical standards. With the Biblical standards (shields) gone, it leaves homes, churches, and society unprotected from Satan’s attacks. Satan is able to disrupt, disable, and destroy homes, because the new generation grows up without even knowing that Biblical standards exist for their protection.

The golden standard as outlined in the Ten Commandments is no longer seen as the authority for every action, but what seems right in our own sight (brass).What is deemed right or wrong depends more upon what is seen and heard from a dysfunctional family and from a politically correct society than from the old tried and true Bible.

If we want to please God, we need to turn back to Him and hold up his golden standards.

Dec. 9 – Darlene Sorensen, Karin Pierce, and Jenny Pierce enjoyed helping children make Christmas ornaments at the Friday Night Frolic that was held at the Legion Hall this year. That evening was filled with a lot of music and happy activity and the participants were indeed grateful to the Legion for providing a much warmer place for that event.

Pastor and Darlene Sorensen will host another Pizza and Movie night for the church on Friday 14. They want to know how many are coming so that they can make enough pizza.

Norma Stillings and her friend, Lola Mayberry, played and sang Christmas music at the Heart of the Ozarks, Saturday morning. They play and sing Hymns there every Saturday at 10:00 AM. Christmas music programs are planned for Rocky Ridge and Ava Place this week.

Harold and Karin Pierce and their daughter, Jenny, were guests, Sunday at Bethany Baptist Church. Harold is a representative for the Armed Forces Baptist Missions and works off-post at Fort Hood in Texas. Harold had served many years in the Army, stationed in many places in the world. He saw the need for such a ministry that gives spiritual support to young men and women who are in the services. Churches and military service agencies are located near the military posts; these provide support not only for the service person who are single, but also for the families of those who are married.

Harold said, “The way to a soldier’s heart is through his stomach.” A pastor will often open his home to the single men and women and minister not only for the spiritual needs, but for the need of some home-style cooking.

One of their biggest concerns is dealing with PTSD and the number of suicides occurring in the military services. One of the pastors in the AFBM has written a book called, “Wounded in Spirit.”

You cannot put a price tag on a human soul. It is priceless. Jesus went to where the people were and did not fail to touch the lepers and heal the injured and sick. He told his disciples to go tell the world both near and far and preach the gospel. If we have a vision of souls spending eternity in hell, we cannot help but be concerned. We must either go or send someone to seek that soul and tell them that Jesus loves them and died to pay the penalty for their sin so that if they believe that Jesus died and arose again from the dead, they can be saved from Hell and spend their eternity in Heaven. It is free for the believing, asking, and trusting.