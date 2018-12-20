Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Norma Stillings was happy to get a new carpet installed on Monday, last week. Then on Tuesday, Bob and Darlene Sorensen and Jim Corder brought in Norma’s new sofa and end tables that she had purchased locally. The chairs were brought back from the sunroom and almost everything was in place so that she could host the Nubbin Ridge Homemaker’s Party, Friday. There are still a few things to be brought back and put in place, but that will come in good time.

Norma Stillings, Betty Moore, Leslie Nelsen, and Kay Transano met on Tuesday morning, to carpool to Gainesville to attend the Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel’s December meeting that was held in the Senior and Community Center there. Kay did the driving. Others coming from the Ava area were Roberta Long and Carol Owen.

The Annual Christmas Party will be held at the home of Pastor and Darlene, Friday evening. We were told to bring a side dish that goes along with chili and ham and turkey sandwiches.

We expect that Sally Sorensen and her fiancé, Tim Henderson, will be at the Christmas Party that evening. Tim and Sally are both employed at the Camp Cobeac Bible Institute in northern Michigan. They are expected to arrive here in Ava on Thursday.

We will be having the Christmas Cantata at 6:00 Sunday evening after the Soup and Pie Fellowship that starts at 4:30. There will be a card and gift exchange that evening as well.

Darlene Sorensen and Norma Stillings sang “Born to Die” accompanying themselves with the Mandolin and Autoharp. Pastor Sorensen brought his message from Mark 3 on observing a miracle of the Lord.

There were four phrases that summed up the message “stand forth”, “stretch forth,” “send forth,” and “seek for.” Jesus said to the man with the withered hand, “Stand forth,” His choice was to obey or to ignore the command. If we want miracles in our life, we must obey the things that God has commanded us. The second phrase was,” stretch forth.” This involved faith. God is able, but we will not see miracles, except with faith.

The third phrase “sent forth” refers to the disciples being sent out as witnesses. If we wish to see miracles of people being saved, we must respond as Isaiah did when God asked, “Who will go?” “Here am I, send me.”

When Jesus had seen that the multitude was hungry, he gave them food to eat. Then we read that Mary and her sons had came to “seek for” Jesus. People are always seeking after something to satisfy. They may seek it in whiskey or drugs, in pleasure and entertainment, in wealth or fame, but the real answer to finding the things that are missing in our hearts is to find Jesus. The miracle of salvation is the greatest of miracles.