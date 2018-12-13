Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

Pastor Terry Wolfe’s message this week was titled, “Forbid Them Not”, based on the passages found in Luke 18, Matthew 13, 14 & 18. When the disciples tried to prevent mothers from bringing their children to Jesus, He rebuked them saying “suffer the little children to come unto me and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.”

Before he began his sermon, pastor Wolfe called all the children in the church to the front pews and asked them to sit there while he spoke. He then handed out an outline to all of us which contained the main points of his sermon and some questions he wanted everyone to answer, adults and children. He started by asking “Who is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven?” and answered with the words of Matthew 18:4 “Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

Pastor Wolfe then laid out the four main points of his sermon:

1. Conversion and children are inseparable. Matt 18:3;

2. Being humble as “this little child” is being the greatest. Matt 18:4;

3. Whoever receives a child in Jesus’ name receives Jesus. Matt 18:5;

4. Whoever offends one of these children who believes in Jesus will be lost. Matt 18:6.

Then the questions began. He first asked the children for their answers to each question, and then the adults. “What makes up a church?”; “Who owns the church?” “Who is the head of the church?” “Who should attend church?”; “How should we act in church and on church property?”; “What is respect?”; “Can people have a difference of opinion and still respect each other?”; “How should adults treat children?”; “How should children treat adults?”; “Is it possible to live together and all get along?”

It turns out that the children have a pretty good grasp on the correct answers to all these questions – and the adults did too. But what we all know in theory really does need to be put into action. We must always treat our little ones the way Jesus asked us to do, and we must also teach them to be respectful of other people and their possessions. This is important whether it is their parents, their siblings, other adults, other children, friends or strangers.

In closing, Pastor Wolfe pointed us to what he called the “final solution” to all these problems, which can be found in all of 1 Corinthians 13, but we will quote only part of the chapter here: “Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. During the month of October 3,361 clothing items were given away in addition to furniture, food, and literature serving 246 people. Volunteers served 107.25 hours.

May God bless and keep you!