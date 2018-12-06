Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

Elder Eck Ulrich delivered a thought-provoking message titled, “God’s Word”, based on the story of the Road to Emmaus, found in Luke 24:13-32. Elder Ulrich reminded us about the events leading up to Christ’s crucifixion, and through it all how Jesus had tried to prepare His disciples for His death. But they had their expectations that He would become a conquering King – and they would be part of His new earthly kingdom. Because of this, His actual death on the cross came to them as a terrible shock: it was as though Christ had never forewarned them. Their hopes died with Him and they mourned.

But then came the resurrection and the empty tomb which was reported to the others by the women and Peter. But these reports were too incredible for the rest of them to accept and they were written off as hallucinations. Surely this could not be true! Thomas was not the only doubter! Oh, how human the children of God can be. Each of us learns to place our faith in something, and though the disciples’ faith was in Jesus, it was an earthly kingdom they expected, not a heavenly one.

The story became personal as two of Jesus’ followers were traveling seven miles to the town of Emmaus and were deep in conversation. Jesus approached them and asked why they were sad. They told Him what had happened – the crucifixion, the burial, the missing body and the women who claimed to have seen angels who told them Jesus was alive. Then in Luke 24:25-27 Jesus tells them “O foolish ones, and slow of heart to believe in all that the prophets have spoken! Ought not the Christ to have suffered these things and to enter into His glory?” And beginning at Moses and all the Prophets, He expounded to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself.” They invited Him to join them for the night, though they still did not recognize Him. It was not until He blessed the bread and gave it to them that “their eyes were opened and they knew Him; and He vanished from their sight.”

What road are you on, my friend? What are your expectations? Has Jesus opened His word to you and opened your eyes to Him? He will not leave you where He found you, but we must choose to follow Him. Through faith, trust and loving obedience, beholding Jesus, we will become changed.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. During the month of October 3,361 clothing items were given away in addition to furniture, food, and literature serving 246 people. Volunteers served 107.25 hours.

