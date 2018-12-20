Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

An Amazing Fact – Jesus Christ fulfilled 300 prophecies and types.

Elder Mike Opeka delivered the message titled, Love: The Character of Christ. We are quick to acknowledge that God is love. And, at this time of year when our thoughts are hopefully turned toward Christ – the reason for the season – we should take time to ask ourselves if we really know what love means? Can we love God if we do not know Him?

Elder Opeka engaged the congregation by handing out texts that brought out different aspects of Christ’s character. As each one read their text it was then defined further and discussed. The following lists the character quality and the Bible reference for your study.

Peace – Mark 9:50

Tenderness – Psalms 40:11

Gentleness – Psalms 18:35

Forbearance – Romans 3:24,25

Kindness – Colossians 3:12

Goodness – Galatians 5:22

Purity – 1 Timothy 4:12

Godliness – 2 Peter 1:6

Mercy – Matthew 5:7

Knowledge – 2 Peter 1:3

Compassion – Luke 10:33

Courtesy – 1 Peter 3:8

Humility – 1 Peter 5:5

Temperance – 2 Peter 1:6

Virtue – Philippians 4:8

Patience – 2 Corinthians 6:4

Pardon – Nehemiah 9:17

Joy – John 15:11

Longsuffering – Ephesians 4:1,2

Truthfulness – John 14:6

Obedience – Romans 6:16

Trust – Luke 16:10-12

This list is just a sampling of what we may learn about the character of God as we study the Bible. Wise men still seek Him today.

“His name shall be called Immanuel, …God With Us.” Jesus came to reveal God to us. “The earth was dark through misapprehension of God, Satan’s deceptive power was to be broken. This could not be done by force. The exercise of force is contrary to the principles of God’s government; He desires only the service of love; and love cannot be commanded; it cannot be won by force or authority. Only by love is love awakened. To know God is to love Him; His character must be manifested in contrast to the character of Satan. This work only one Being in all the universe could do. Only He who knew the height and depth of the love of God could make it known. Upon the world’s dark night the Sun of Righteousness must rise, “with healing in His wings.” Malachi 4:2. The Desire of Ages p 22

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00 except for Christmas Day. We do not have November stats for you, but please know we appreciate your donations and support enabling us to serve our community.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!