Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. Dec. 24 through Wed. Dec. 26 – Closed for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 27 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned green beans, creamy lemon fluff.

Friday, Dec. 28 – Ham & beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, cherry cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (12/28)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Dec. 28: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.