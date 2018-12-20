Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. Dec. 24  through Wed. Dec. 26 – Closed for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 27 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned green beans, creamy lemon fluff.

Friday, Dec. 28 – Ham & beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, cherry cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played 

Monday & Thursdays 

Bingo every other Friday (12/28)

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Dec. 28: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

