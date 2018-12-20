Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Mon. Dec. 24 through Wed. Dec. 26 – Closed for the Holidays
Thursday, Dec. 27 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned green beans, creamy lemon fluff.
Friday, Dec. 28 – Ham & beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, cherry cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (12/28)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Dec. 28: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.