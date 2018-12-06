Ava Senior Center Lunch Menus, Activities, & OATS Bus

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Monday, Dec. 10 – Grilled chicken breast, grains & kale, tossed green salad, fresh baked roll, chocolate cake.
- Tuesday, Dec. 11 – Cheeseburger, potato salad, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, pudding delight.
- Wednesday, Dec. 12 – Oven friend chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned green beans, cornbread, coconut cream pie.
- Thursday, Dec. 13 – Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, tossed green salad, Jell-o with fruit, sliced wheat bread.
- Friday, Dec. 14 – Roast beef, baked potato, Tuscan vegetables, home style biscuit, fruit crisp.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Book Club
Monday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.
MUSIC
Monday Night Music, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (12/14)
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Tuesday, Dec. 11: Ava to Ozark.
Wednesday, Dec. 12: East Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
Friday, Dec. 14: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
Wednesday, Dec. 19: East Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.