Ava Senior Center Lunch Menus, Activities, & OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Monday, Dec. 10  – Grilled chicken breast, grains & kale, tossed green salad, fresh baked roll, chocolate cake.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 11 – Cheeseburger, potato salad, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, pudding delight.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 12 – Oven friend chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned green beans, cornbread, coconut cream pie.
  • Thursday, Dec. 13 – Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, tossed green salad, Jell-o with fruit, sliced wheat bread.
  • Friday, Dec. 14 – Roast beef, baked potato, Tuscan vegetables, home style biscuit, fruit crisp.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

Book Club

Monday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. 

MUSIC

Monday Night Music, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. 

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played 

Monday & Thursdays 

Bingo every other Friday (12/14)

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Tuesday, Dec. 11: Ava to Ozark.

Wednesday, Dec. 12: East Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town. 

Friday, Dec. 14: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

Wednesday, Dec. 19: East Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

