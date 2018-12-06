Ava R-I Board Releases Closed Session Details

At 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, the Ava R-I School Board convened for a closed session, and following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jason Dial invoked the 72-hour non-disclosure rule.

Earlier this week, however, Dr. Dial released the following information about teaching staff resignations recently received by the board.

They are Paula Rowe, 6th grade Social Studies teacher who will retire at the end of the 2018-19 school year;

Allison Decker, high school math teacher, will also retire at the end of the school year; and

Doris Chunn, special education teacher in the high school, will retire December 21, 2018. Chunn was arrested in October 2018 for unlawful use of a weapon while exhibiting an angry or threatening manner.