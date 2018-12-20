Ava Middle School Basketball Round Up

The Ava Middle School Bears played three games last week to finish their 2018 season. Monday, December 10th, saw the Bears travel to Willow Springs and split a pair of games. Willow Springs won the 7th grade contest 44-27. Ava trailed 11-7 after the first quarter of play, and trailed by 7 points at the end of each of the next two quarters.

Ryan Thompson led the scoring for the Bears with 9 points, followed by Rylin Dickson and Zach Breshears with 5 points each. Junior Cazares scored 4 points; Wyatt Coberly and Kemper Wickware chipped in two points each to complete the scoring for Ava.

The Bears started strong and held on late to win the 8th grade game 53-48. Ava led 29-15 at halftime, but Willow Springs pulled within two points at 50-48 with 20 seconds remaining in the game.

Ava made 9 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the Willow Springs rally. Quin Breeding led Ava’s scoring with 27 points. The remainder of the scoring for the Bears included: Josh Springer 9, Luther Supancic 8, Luke Little 7, and Grady Goss 2.

The Bears hosted the Licking Wildcats on Tuesday, December 11, and dropped both contests to the visitors. Licking won the 7th grade game 42-30. The Wildcats led 22-12 at halftime and led 40-21 after three quarters of play. Wyatt Coberly led Ava’s scoring with 7 points, followed by Ryan Thompson, Zach Breshears, and Rylin Dickson with 5 points each. Roebe Henry scored 3 points and Junior Cazares chipped in one point to round out the scoring for the Bears.

Licking defeated the Bears in the 8th grade game 38-22. The Wildcats led by 10 points at halftime and led by 20 points after three quarters of play. Scoring for Ava included: Quin Breeding 12, Josh Springer 7, Jayce Terrell 2, and Grady Goss 1. The Bears also dropped the two quarter B game 18-7. Scoring for Ava included: Jayce Terrell 4, Tucker Hopkins 2, and Jayke Lebsock 1.

The Bears concluded the season on the road at Strafford on Thursday, December 13th. The 7th grade Bears jumped out to a 15-2 first quarter lead en route to a 36-28 victory. The Bears led 33-18 after three quarters of play and held off the Strafford squad in the final quarter of play. Zach Breshears and Rylin Dickson scored 9 points each to lead the scoring for Ava. The rest of the scoring for the Bears included: Junior Cazares 8, Ryan Thompson 5, Wyatt Coberly 3, and Tyson Tidwell 2.

The hosts from Strafford defeated Ava 48-30 in the 8th grade contest. The Indians led 28-19 at halftime and led 40-22 after three quarters of play. Scoring for Ava included: Quin Breeding 12, Josh Springer 5, Luke Little 5, Grady Goss 4, Luther Supancic 2, and Hunter Hall 2.