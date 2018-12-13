Ava Middle School Basketball Round Up

The Ava Middle School Bears hosted the Cabool Bulldogs on Monday, December 3rd. The Bears dropped the 7th grade contest to the visiting Bulldogs 31-24. Cabool jumped out to a 13-4 first quarter lead and held a 17-9 halftime advantage. The Bears pulled within four points in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback. Ryan Thompson led Ava’s scoring with 8 points, followed by Brayden Thorburn with 5 points. The rest of the scoring for the Bears included: Rylin Dickson 4, Junior Cazares 4, Ivan Mings 2, and Tyson Tidwell 1.

The Bears started slowly in the 8th grade game, but then pulled away for a 47-19 win. Ava led 9-6 after the first quarter, but ran the lead to 40-16 by the end of the third quarter. Leading scorers for the Bears were Quin Breeding with 16 points and Josh Springer with 13 points. Luther Supancic and Luke Little scored 6 points each. Hunter Hall, Grady Goss, and Brett Ross chipped in 2 points each to complete the scoring for Ava.

The Bears also won the two quarter B game that was played by an 11-8 margin. Dade Forrest led the scoring with 3 points. Brett Ross, Jayce Terrell, Brandt Snelson, and Jayke Lebsock scored two points each to round out the scoring.

The Bears traveled to Mountain Grove on Thursday, December 6th, and dropped two games to the Panthers. Mountain Grove defeated Ava 53-19 in the 7th grade contest. Scoring for the Bears included: Rylin Dickson 5, Ryan Thompson 4, Brayden Thorburn 4, Roebe Henry 2, Tyson Tidwell 2, and Junior Cazares 2.

Mountain Grove jumped on the Bears early in the 8th grade game and cruised to a 66-30 win. Mountain Grove led 35-14 at halftime. Quin Breeding led Ava’s scoring with 14 points. The remainder of the scoring for the Bears included: Grady Goss 6, Josh Springer 4, Luther Supancic 4, and Hunter Hall 2.