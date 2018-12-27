Ava Middle School 2018-19 VFW Patriots Pen Winners

Veterans of Foreign Wars Russel T. Scott Post 5993 announced the names of Ava Middle School students who were selected as winners of the 2018-19 VFW Patriots Pen student essay contest. The topic this year was “Why I Honor the American Flag.” The students, center from left, are Zoey Strong, first place and recipient of $100; Brittany McChesney, third place, $50; Jake Davis, fourth place, $25; and second place was awarded to a Victory Academy student who was unavailable. Members of the Ladies Auxiliary shown above are Robin Reinartz, Mary Engle, Evelyn Eagan, along with VFW Commander Scott Huffman, far right, and Gene Clark, back row. Gina Woods, center, middle school teacher, is standing with the students.

