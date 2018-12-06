Ava General Baptist Church – Nancy Schuler

Dec 2, 2018. The Christmas season is here. The first week of advent is Peace. Bro. Oren’s message was entitled “Will Peace Ever Come?” and he read from Luke 12:41-53. Sin in the World means there will always be conflicts. Satan will bring many people and situations that try to keep us unsettled. But, keeping a personal relationship with Christ gives us peace in our hearts. No one can take that away unless we let them. True and everlasting peace will only take place when Christ returns for us.

Pray for the hurting, the lonely, the homebound and the lost. Pray for those who may be traveling this season for travel mercies and safe journeys. A lot of people have also lost loved ones and it is so hard to handle that around the holiday season. We pray for peace and comfort to the family of B.J. Evans and many others who are experiencing loss. Not having those we love near us, is really hard during the holidays. Keep all those service men and women and the missionaries who are far from home and serving their county and God. We pray for our pastors, their wives, our Sunday school teachers and nursery workers and all those who serve in any capacity for our church. It takes all of us to make it work for the Glory of God.

Our holiday dinner is on Dec. 9th at 6 p.m. and our evening services are dismissed.

Come and join us for fellowship and celebration of our Savior’s birth. Our days to ring the bell for the Salvation Army at Walmart will be on Dec. 11th and Dec. 18th. Check out the sign up list if you’re interested. Our Cantata will be presented during both morning services on December 16th. We will also have Candlelight Communion on Dec. 19th at 7 pm. This is such a special service at a special time of year. We invite all Christian believers to join us for that service. All other midweek services on Dec 19th are dismissed.

We hope you will join us for services during this Christmas Season. We enjoy sharing the Gift of God’s grace and His Word with anyone who chooses to visit. Be at peace with each other this week and show Christ through everything we say and do. See you on Sunday! God Bless.