Ava Elementary Artists of the Month – November

The artists of the month for November were (from left to right)Kaymen Smith, Aubrey James, Dayton Nash, Harley Miller, and Aliana McKnight

Ava Elementary Artists of the Month – First Grade



The artists of the month for November were (from left to right): Bottom row – Christian Morrison, Shaylyn Davis, Andre Perkins, Back row – Lucy Ritter, Lane Coonts, and Luke Pearce

Ava Elementary Artists of the Month – Second Grade

The artists of the month for November were (from left to right): Lidia Stanifer, JJ Cahow, Colton Premer, Patience Parsons, Scotty Crocker, Peyton Stevens, and Aiden Tran